Argentina posts June trade surplus of $1.06 bln -stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, July 25 (Reuters) - Argentina had a trade surplus of $1.06 billion in June, the government statistics agency INDEC said on Thursday, compared with a deficit of $322 million in the same month a year ago.

South America’s second largest economy, which has seen exports bolstered by a weak local peso currency, posted a trade surplus of $1.373 billion in May.

Analysts had predicted a trade surplus of around $1 billion, driven by strong farm exports and falling imports linked to tepid domestic consumption and a weak peso.

