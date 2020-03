BUENOS AIRES, March 26 (Reuters) - Argentina had 8.9% unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2019, the government’s statistics agency said on Thursday.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy is trying to pull out of recession while struggling to avoid default on more than $100 billion in debt it has labeled “unsustainable.”

The country’s key grains sector is meanwhile contending with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

