Australia's Argosy Minerals inks initial terms for lithium supply deal

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Argosy Minerals Ltd said on Friday it has signed a preliminary agreement with a unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp for the supply of lithium carbonate product.

Under the terms of the initial non-binding agreement, Argosy will supply metals trader Mitsubishi Corp RtM Japan Ltd with 2,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate product from its flagship Rincon Lithium project in Argentina.

The agreement will be for a three-year period, with an option to extend for a further two years, the company said in a statement.

With the commercial terms of the deal chalked out, Argosy said the two companies will continue ongoing talks to enter a detailed definitive offtake supply deal.

Argosy added that it would continue to prioritise efforts to secure capital expenditure funding for the development of a 2,000 tpa production plant at the Rincon project, in which it owns a 77.5% stake. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)