ASIA COPPER WEEK-Freeport, China's Jiangxi Copper agree cut in 2020 treatment charges

* TC/RCs 2020 benchmark set to be the lowest since 2011

* TC/RCs fall on tight supply, rising smelting capacity (Adds details, background, chart)

By Shivani Singh

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc and China’s Jiangxi Copper have agreed treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of $62 a tonne and 6.2 cents per pound for copper concentrate supply in 2020, a senior executive at Freeport said on Thursday.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal, are 23% lower than the 2019 benchmark of $80.80 a tonne and 8.08 cents per pound, due to tight concentrate supply and rising smelting capacity in China.

The two companies agreed the charges on the sidelines of the Asia Copper Week gathering in Shanghai, where the first large miner-smelter settlement traditionally becomes the annual benchmark for the coming year.

All other terms of the deal for 2020 would be rolled over from the previous year, Javier Targhetta, president of Atlantic Copper and senior vice president for marketing and sales at Freeport told Reuters.

A source at Chile’s Codelco, the world’s biggest copper producer, said Codelco would follow the Freeport-Jiangxi agreement.

“I think all will follow. It is very reasonable,” said the source, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to media.

Jiangxi, one of China’s biggest smelters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The benchmark, referenced in miner-smelter contracts worldwide, plays a big role in determining profitability at both ends of the copper supply chain.

The Freeport-Jiangxi settlement would see the benchmark fall for a fifth straight year to its lowest since 2011. It was set as high as $107 per tonne and 10.7 cents per lb in 2015.

TC/RCs, which are deducted from the price of the concentrate itself, go down when the market tightens and rise when there is abundant ore supply.

Spot TC/RCs AM-CN-CUCONC have fallen sharply this year after China rapidly expanded its smelting capacity and were languishing at a seven-year low of $52 a tonne in August and September. They are currently assessed at $59.50 a tonne.

Chinese smelters are set to have added 900,000 tonnes of annual smelting capacity this year, according to research house Antaike. It sees the pace of expansion slowing in 2020, with another 350,000 tonnes likely to come on line.

