UPDATE 1-China iron ore holds ground despite rising port stocks

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, July 8 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore prices rose in morning trade on Monday after falling sharply late last week, buoyed by expectations of strong demand even as stocks of the steelmaking raw material at China’s ports rose for the first time in three months.

Prices dropped from more than five-year highs late last week after news that China’s top steel companies questioned whether “non-market factors” had caused a surge in iron ore prices and called on the government to maintain market stability.

Companies representing 30% of China’s steel output, including China Baowu Group, HBIS Group, Jiangsu Shagang Group and Ansteel Group, have formed a committee to look into the pricing of iron ore and work with futures exchanges.

The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning session up 1.2% at 855.50 yuan ($124.15) a tonne, after quickly reversing early losses and climbing as much as 2.1%. It was still down around 6% from a record high of 911.5 yuan hit on July 3.

While there were some funds outflow following news about the investigation, iron ore prices remain supported because of expectations of “very strong infrastructure steel demand”, said Singapore-based steel and iron ore data analytics company Tivlon Technologies.

“The strong steel demand in China and Southeast Asia is resilient and we are expecting further upside in government projects in Q3 particularly in ASEAN countries,” said Tivlon data scientist Darren Toh.

“We continue to remain upbeat about iron ore prices in Q3 and also expect steel mill margins to improve towards the end of Q3,” Toh said, projecting a price of $150 a tonne by October.

The surge in both spot and futures prices of iron ore has added to the concerns of steelmakers already facing the possibility of a downturn in demand as the global economy weakens, hurt by the U.S.-Sino trade war.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark spot iron ore with 62% fines for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 fell 4.1% to $117.50 a tonne on Friday following news that executives from eight of China’s biggest steel mills gathered on June 27 to discuss the surge in prices.

* The spot price, based on data tracked by SteelHome consultancy, had jumped to as high as $126.50 a tonne on July 3, its highest in about five-and-a-half years, boosting its 2019 gains to 71%.

* Analysts have attributed the rallies in spot and futures prices of iron ore mainly to concerns about tight supplies amid reduced exports from top producers Australia and Brazil.

* Iron ore stocked at China’s ports rose to 115.60 million tonnes, as of July 5, SteelHome data showed SH-TOT-IRONINV, rebounding from previous week’s 115.25 million tonnes, the lowest level since early 2017.

* The most-active October construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3% to 4,001 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coil, steel used in cars and home appliances, slipped 0.2% to 3,869 yuan.

* Other steelmaking inputs were mixed, with Dalian coking coal up 0.4% at 1,374.50 yuan a tonne, while coke dropped 1.0% to 2,124 yuan.

($1 = 6.8907 yuan)

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips