UPDATE 1-China iron ore nears record on supply worries, strong demand

* Dalian iron ore benchmark rises as much as 6.3%

* Shanghai steel futures rebound after 5-day slump

* S&P sees prolonged supply disruption from Vale dam disaster

* S&P raises 2019-2021 iron ore price forecasts (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, July 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China surged more than 6% in morning trade on Tuesday amid strong demand and lingering concerns about supply, while steel prices rose for the first time in six sessions.

The most active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 6.3% to as high as 899.5 yuan ($130.65) a tonne, approaching a record peak of 911.5 yuan hit on July 3. It ended the morning session up 4.6% at 884.5 yuan.

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has raised its iron ore price forecasts for 2019, 2020 and 2021, saying it expects a prolonged hit to supply stemming from a deadly tailings dam collapse in Brazil in January.

Global supply of iron ore is forecast to run short starting this year in the wake of mine shutdowns by Brazilian producer Vale SA for safety checks following the dam failure.

“Although (the) supply backdrop has been improving, production losses are keeping the market undersupplied,” ANZ said in a note to clients. It has estimated the shortage at 45 million tonnes for this year and 33 million tonnes for 2020.

Dalian iron ore, which plummeted on Friday after the biggest Chinese steel makers called for an investigation into surging prices of the steelmaking raw material, is also getting a boost from strong demand particularly for high-grade materials, ANZ said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active October construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.2% to 4,051 yuan a tonne.

* Hot rolled coil, steel used in cars and home appliances, rose 1.5% to 3,924 yuan a tonne.

* China’s top steelmaking province of Hebei has moved up the target dates for cutting industrial capacity and relocating plants by two months to the end of October, the provincial environmental department has said.

* The U.S. government on Monday said domestic producers were being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, and that it would instruct the customs agency to collect cash deposits from importers of such steel.

* Spot iron ore for delivery to China, with 62% fines, SH-CCN-IRNOR62 was steady at $117.50 a tonne on Monday, near a more than five-year high of $126.50 hit on July 3, according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.

* Iron ore stocked at China’s ports rose for the first time in three months to 115.6 million tonnes as of July 5, the latest weekly SteelHome data showed SH-TOT-IRONINV. Port inventory had fallen steadily since April to 115.25 million tonnes as of June 28, the lowest since early 2017.

* Other steelmaking materials were firmer, with Dalian coking coal up 1.2% at 1,388 yuan a tonne, while coke gained 0.4% to 2,137 yuan.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford and Rashmi Aich)