China steel futures rise on trade optimism, falling supply

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Steel futures in China rose on Friday amid trade optimism as China and the United States are expected to sign their ‘Phase 1’ trade deal at the beginning of January, while utilisation rates at mills this week also suggested falling supplies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the trade deal between the two countries had already been put down on paper and translated, and that it would not be subject to any renegotiation.

Separately, utilisation rates at 163 steel mills across China fell to 65.75% this week from 65.88% a week earlier, according to data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

Benchmark steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange saw prices for its May 2020 futures contract rose 0.8% to 3,526 yuan ($503.13) per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Hot-rolled coil, used in cars and home appliances, edged up 0.03% at 3,553 yuan per tonne.

“Steel products supply this week retreated more than expected,” Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that it could help resolve market concerns of high stockpile.

Inventories of steel products at Chinese traders picked up slightly to 7.47 million tonnes this week from 7.42 million tonnes a week ago, data from Mysteel showed.

* The most-actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May 2020 delivery, fell 0.3% to 639 yuan per tonne.

* Other steelmaking ingredients were mixed, with Dalian coking coal inching down 0.08% to 1,184 yuan per tonne while Dalian coke gained 0.4% at 1,881 yuan a tonne,

* Shanghai stainless steel futures, for February 2020 delivery, rose 0.8% to 14,420 yuan per tonne.

* China has tightened rules covering the safety management of tailings dams, including banning them in some areas, authorities said on Thursday, as the country aims to prevent risks after a fatal disaster in Brazil in January.

* Indian Bureau of Mines approved mining plan of Kumaraswamy iron ore mines of NMDC Ltd on Wednesday.

* Brazil’s regulator said Vale dam near Brumadinho is structurally sound and there is no reason for concern.

$1 = 7.0081 Chinese yuan renminbi