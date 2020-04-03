China iron ore futures jump after Brazil shuts 47 mining dams

* Dalian iron ore open up more than 3%

* Spot 62% iron ore fell to $81.5 per tonne

* Brazil mining regulator orders to close 47 mining dams

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China rose more than 3% at the open as the Brazilian government ordered to halt operations at 47 mining dams due to their stability issues.

At least 25 dams belong to the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer Vale SA, which said on Wednesday it was testing alternatives to tailings dams to boost production capacity at its Brucutu mining facility.

The most active iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as much as 3.5% to 657 yuan ($92.65) per tonne in early trade. It was up 1.3% at 643 yuan as of 0215 GMT.

Steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose following a drop in steel products’ inventories as economic activity restored after being hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Weekly steel products held by traders in China fell by 830,000 tonnes to 23.5 million tonnes as of Thursday, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

Construction rebar increased 1.3% to 3,364 yuan per tonne and hot-rolled coil edged up 0.6% to 3,186 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Prices for spot iron ore with 62% iron content fell by $2 to $81.5 a tonne on Thursday.

* Dalian coking coal fell 0.7% to 1,215 yuan per tonne while Dalian coke rose 0.6% to 1,735 yuan per tonne.

* Stainless steel futures for June delivery inched up 0.2% to 11,935 yuan per tonne.

* Official from India’s largest iron ore producing state Odisha said annual iron ore production volumes in the state are unlikely to be impacted by a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Thursday it had received the green light from South African authorities to load iron ore from stockpiles at its joint venture mines despite a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

* Germany’s top steelmaker Thyssenkrupp said it was cutting steel output and staff would work shortened hours as the coronavirus crisis is hitting the steel sector.

* Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas SA is halting activity at two blast furnaces at its Ipatinga plant, it said on Thursday, citing a sharp fall in steel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 7.0913 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)