UPDATE 1-China iron ore futures rise after Brazil shuts 47 mining dams

* Dalian iron ore rises as much as 3.5%

* Spot 62% iron ore fell to $81.5 per tonne

* Brazil mining regulator orders to close 47 mining dams (Adds details; Updates with closing prices)

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China jumped as much as 3.5% on Friday after the Brazilian government ordered to halt operations at 47 mining dams as they failed to certify their stability.

At least 25 dams belong to the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer Vale SA, which said on Wednesday it was testing alternatives to tailings dams to boost production capacity at its Brucutu mining facility.

The most active iron ore futures for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 2% at 647 yuan ($91.32) per tonne, after rising to 657 yuan in early trade.

Steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose following a drop in steel products’ inventories as economic activity recovered after being hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Weekly steel products held by traders in China fell by 830,000 tonnes to 23.5 million tonnes as of Thursday, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

Construction rebar ended up 1.1% at 3,358 yuan per tonne on Friday. It fell 2.9% for the week.

Hot-rolled coil, mainly used in manufacturing sector, edged up 0.9% to 3,194 yuan per tonne, but saw a weekly loss of 3.4%.

Futures trade in China will be closed on Monday for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday and will resume on April 7.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Prices for spot iron ore with 62% iron content fell by $2 to $81.5 a tonne on Thursday.

* Dalian coking coal fell 1.1% to 1,210 yuan per tonne, while Dalian coke rose 0.9% to 1,739 yuan per tonne.

* Stainless steel futures for June delivery inched up 0.04% to 11,915 yuan per tonne.

* Official from India’s largest iron ore producing state Odisha said annual iron ore production volumes in the state are unlikely to be impacted by a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Thursday it had received the green light from South African authorities to load iron ore from stockpiles at its joint venture mines despite a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

* Germany’s top steelmaker Thyssenkrupp said it was cutting steel output and staff would work shortened hours as the virus crisis is hitting the steel sector.

* Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas SA is halting activity at two blast furnaces at its Ipatinga plant, it said on Thursday, citing a sharp fall in steel demand due to the pandemic. ($1 = 7.0846 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)