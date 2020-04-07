Dalian iron ore drops 3% on sluggish demand as coronavirus crisis deepens

* Overseas demand drops as global steelmakers cut production

* Spot 62% iron ore rose to $83 per tonne on Friday

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures dropped nearly 3% on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic dampened demand for the steelmaking ingredient overseas.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the May contract, were down 2.2% at 632 yuan ($89.31) per tonne, as of 0320 GMT. Earlier in the session, they fell as much as 2.9% to 627 yuan.

Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

“Iron ore demand in China is fine, but not overseas as some steelmakers in other countries are cutting production,” a Shanghai-based trader said, adding that iron ore prices still face downward pressure.

Vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv showed iron ore shipment from Brazil and Australia to China climbed to 68.6 million tonnes last month from 60.2 million tonnes in February.

Construction rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for May delivery inched down 0.2% to 3,198 yuan per tonne. Hot-rolled coil, used in the manufacturing sector, gained 0.3% to 3,045 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose by $1.5 to $83 a tonne on Friday.

* Other steelmaking raw materials were mixed, with Dalian coking coal edging down 0.3% to 1,211 yuan per tonne, while Dalian coke rose 0.6% to 1,746 yuan per tonne.

* Shanghai stainless steel futures rose 0.5% to 12,000 yuan a tonne.

* The coronavirus pandemic had infected more than 1.27 million people globally and killed 70,395, according to a Reuters tally.

* Shrinking nickel supplies following shutdowns linked to the new coronavirus and loss-making operations because of low prices are expected to offset weak demand from stainless steel mills and leave the market with only a small surplus.

$1 = 7.0766 Chinese yuan Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips