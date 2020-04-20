China iron ore futures hit 8-1/2-month high after Vale cuts forecast

* Dalian iron ore up as much as 1.7%

* Spot 62% iron ore rises to $87 a tonne

* Brazil’s Vale cuts 2020 output forecast citing the coronavirus

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China touched the highest in more than eight months on Monday, after Vale SA, one of the world’s top miners of the steelmaking raw material, cut its production outlook as the coronavirus delayed facilities from reopening.

The Brazilian mining company said it reduced its forecast for annual production of iron ore fines to 310 million to 330 million tonnes from 340 million to 355 million tonnes previously, and pellet production to 35 million to 40 million tonnes from 44 million tonnes.

The most-active contract of iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, jumped as much as 1.7% to 624 yuan ($88.18) per tonne, the highest since Aug. 2, 2019. The contract was up 1.3% at 622 yuan a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China gained by $0.5 to $87 a tonne on Friday.

Another big gain in early trade was marked by the Shanghai stainless steel futures, surging as much as 4.4% to 13,390 yuan a tonne following nickel prices, which were fuelled by concerns of ore supply tightness.

Nickel ore at 14 Chinese ports as of April 10 fell to their lowest since June 2018 at 9.46 million wet tonnes, latest Antaike data updated by Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Other steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped, with construction rebar, for October delivery, dropping 0.8% to 3,372 yuan a tonne and hot-rolled coil fell 0.7% to 3,223 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian coking coal inched down 0.2% to 1,130 yuan a tonne.

* Dalian coke fell 0.56 to 1,711 yuan a tonne.

* More than 2.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 159,818 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

* Total net profits earned by enterprises owned by China’s central government during the first three months of 2020 plunged 58.8% from a year earlier, the state assets regulator said on Monday.

* China’s fiscal first quarter revenue fell 14.3% from a year earlier to 4.598 trillion yuan ($649.75 billion), the country’s finance ministry said on Monday, attributing the decline to the coronavirus outbreak and tax relief offered.

$1 = 7.0762 Chinese yuan Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips