UPDATE 1-China iron ore, steel futures gain on further economic stimulus

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - Iron ore and steel futures in China jumped on Thursday, extending gains into the fourth straight session after Beijing pledged more stimulus to relieve tax burdens and boost credit support for companies.

In a cabinet meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, the government said it will further extend tax cuts for small firms and create policy tools that will enable banks to issue more unsecured loans, Chinese state television reported.

China also aims to issue another 1.0 trillion yuan ($140 billion) worth of local government special bonds by the end of May, according to the cabinet meeting.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, closed up 2.0% to 623 yuan ($87.71) per tonne.

The October contracts of steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained, with construction rebar up 1.5% to 3,439 yuan per tonne and hot-rolled coil gaining 1.9% to 3,305 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal advanced as much as 2.6% to 1,101 yuan a tonne, as production at a coal mine run by Anglo American in Australia’s Queensland state was halted on Wednesday after an explosion, which injured five people. It ended up 1.5% to 1,089 yuan per tonne.

Tracking the jump, coke futures rose 1.8% to 1,741 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China were unchanged from previous session at $84.5 per tonne on Wednesday.

* Stainless steel futures, for June delivery, edged up 0.2% to 13,155 yuan per tonne.

* More than 3.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and almost 260,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* China’s April iron ore imports jumped 11.4% from a month earlier to 95.71 million tonnes supported by stable supply and firm demand. Steel products exports fell 11.7% in the first four months.

* China’s vehicle sales are set to rise 0.9% year on year to 2.0 million in April, the country’s top auto industry body said in a post on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

* China’s exports unexpectedly rose in April for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus shock, but a double-digit fall in imports signals more trouble ahead as the global economy sinks into recession.

* Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau said on Wednesday its profit for the first quarter fell by half to 221 million reais ($39.6 million) compared with a year ago due to weaker sales in South America, although sales in the United States were more resilient.

* China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it sold 105,468 vehicles in April, 2% higher than the same period last year, as world’s biggest auto market recovers from the coronavirus.

$1 = 7.1031 yuan Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; editing by Aditya Soni and Jason Neely