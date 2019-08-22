Carrefour Brazilian unit says being investigated for corruption - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of French retailer Carrefour SA disclosed earlier on Thursday in a securities filing a corruption investigation into its operations.

In the filing, Carrefour Brasil mentioned media reports “of possible involvement of employees of the company in the payment of undue benefits to certain authorities” related to the operation of a store in Sao Paulo and its headquarters “without operating license”.

The company confirmed investigations on the matter by “relevant authorities” and said it will collaborate and conduct an internal probe. In the filing, Carrefour Brasil said it complies with the “Brazilian legislation on anticorruption and antibribery”. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)