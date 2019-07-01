Carrefour Brasil sees major growth in organic products, in-house brands

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA plans to increase the supply of organic products in its stores by 85% in 2019, executives said on Monday, as part of wider efforts to capture growing consumer interest in healthier and natural food.

The local subsidiary of French retailer Carrefour SA expects sales of organic food to hit 500 million reais ($131 million) by 2022, according to Carrefour Brasil’s head of sustainability, Lucio Vicente.

($1 = 3.82 reais)

