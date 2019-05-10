Carrefour Brasil expects food inflation to ease despite pressure from China

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil expects food inflation to stabilize despite external factors such as a swine flu outbreak in China, Chief Executive Officer of wholesale unit Atacadão, Roberto Müssnich, said on Friday.

“We’ve seen a stronger trend regarding food inflation in Brazil, with external factors moving price expectations and the industry tends to pass it on (to consumers), but we are constantly negotiating with suppliers”, Müssnich told analysts in a call to discuss Q1 earnings. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)