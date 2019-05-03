Atlantia says motorway unit acted correctly over bridge disaster

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Friday it had responded to the requests for clarifications from the infrastructure ministry over a deadly collapse of a bridge it operated, adding the document confirmed it had acted correctly.

Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia also reiterated its objections regarding the procedure initiated by the infrastructure ministry over its motorway concession.

The infrastructure ministry has harshly criticized Autostrade for poor management of the bridge in Genoa which collapsed last August killing 43 people, adding it may revoke the motorway concession granted to the company.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak