Italy's Atlantia unit SPEA rejects reports of altered viaducts' safety reports

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s road maintenance unit SPEA dismissed on Thursday reports saying it had wilfully altered inspection reports compiled in relation to its road maintenance activities.

Prosecutors in Italy have alleged that executives at both Atlantia’s toll-road unit Autostrade per l’Italia and SPEA deliberately underplayed safety risks related to five viaducts on Italian motorways managed by the group.

SPEA said in a statement that its technicians were acting “properly and diligently” in overseeing the motorway network. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)