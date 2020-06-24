UPDATE 1-Aura Minerals files for IPO in Brazil - filing

(Adds IPO details)

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Mining company Aura Minerals Inc filed on Wednesday for initial public offering on the Sao Paulo stock exchange B3, according to a securities filing.

Based in the British Virgin Islands and listed in Toronto, Aura has mining assets in Honduras, Brazil, U.S. and Mexico and besides exploration projects in Colombia. It explores gold, copper and silver.

The offering may reach up to 947.6 million reais ($182.54 million), considering the upper part of the range, but excluding potential overallotments.

The company set its price per Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) at between 820 reais and 990 reais. The price will be set on July 2.

Both the company and its shareholders will sell shares in the offering.

Investment banking units of Credit Suisse, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc and Banco Safra SA will manage the offering. ($1 = 5.1911 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)