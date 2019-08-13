Global jitters help end Australian shares' four-day win streak

(Updates to close)

By Nikhil Nainan

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A four-day winning streak for Australian shares ended on Tuesday, as investors joined those in other markets shifting to gold and bonds due to jitters on global stability and growth.

Even defensive shares such as healthcare ones slipped, though market losses were capped by a recovery among miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 6,568.5 at the close.

“Markets are continuing to be fearful of escalation tensions in Hong Kong and trade wars with China,” said Michael Gable, managing director of Fairmont Equities in Sydney.

“In the short term, you don’t want to be buying anything,” he added, but said he still favours equities over bonds.

Biotechnology company CSL Ltd, a heavyweight stock on the benchmark, closed 1.5% lower.

Elsewhere in the sector, Cochlear dropped 3.4% and Mayne Pharma Group fell 2.1%.

The financial index was also lower, down 0.5%, with wealth manager AMP Ltd sliding 2.7%.

The Big Four banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - all declined, off between 0.3% to 0.6%.

Miners shone, including Fortescue Metals Group, which gained 3.6%.

Iron ore miners have come under pressure recently as prices of the steelmaking material have been falling.

Some investors were anxious about events in Argentina, where market-friendly President Mauricio Macri suffered a heavy defeat in presidential primaries.

Lithium miners Galaxy Resources and Orocobre , both of whom have large exposure to Argentina, lost 5.8% and 6.4%, respectively.

But Australia’s biggest supermarket chain Woolworths rose 0.7%, reaching near 5-year peak.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% or nearly 18 points, to 10,854.77.

Meridian Energy was the biggest loser, down 2.4%. Spark New Zealand and a2 Milk also dropped. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)