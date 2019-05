SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA on Monday said it had submitted a new proposal for acquisition of some of the assets of struggling carrier Avianca Brasil for $145 million, reversing a previous decision not to participate.

Azul’s proposal would separate Avianca Brasil’s assets in a different way from the one proposed by Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and Latam Airlines Group. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Paul Simao)