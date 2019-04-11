Brazil airport to ban Avianca Brasil flights unless it resumes payments

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Struggling carrier Avianca Brasil will not be allowed to take off from Brazil’s largest airport, located in Guarulhos, starting Friday, unless it resumes payments for the use of its facilities, the airport operator said in a statement.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in December and has since incurred increasing debts with lessors and airport operators as it continued to carry out most of its scheduled flights. The airline is very low on cash and fell behind on its payroll in March. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Phil Berlowitz)