UPDATE 1-Airlines Gol, LATAM bid for some Avianca Brasil assets

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s LATAM Airlines and Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Wednesday they each bid at least $70 million for some of the assets of struggling rival Avianca Brasil, which is in bankruptcy court.

The announcement adds new players to the bidding for some of the most-coveted airport slots in Brazil, but raises questions about a previous $105 million bid made by airline Azul SA.

LATAM and Gol said they were submitting bids at the request of Avianca Brasil’s largest creditor, hedge fund Elliott Management.

A person involved in the bankruptcy proceedings said last week disagreements had emerged between Azul and creditors that threatened to derail the offer.

Azul declined to comment on the status of its potential bid.

Avianca Brasil, the country’s fourth-largest airline, filed for bankruptcy in December after falling behind on payments to aircraft lessors. Despite the lack of payments, Brazilian judges have repeatedly allowed the struggling carrier to keep flying its planes.

LATAM did not elaborate on the details of the assets it was seeking. Gol said in a statement it would seek airport slots as well as Avianca Brasil’s loyalty program known as Programa Amigo.

Gol is not seeking to bid for the leases on Avianca Brasil’s planes, which Azul had initially proposed. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)