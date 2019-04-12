Avianca Brasil to fly from airport that had required upfront payment

(.)

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Struggling carrier Avianca Brasil will be able to fly on Friday from Brazil’s largest airport, located in Guarulhos, a day after the airport operator said it would only allow their flights there if it received upfront payment daily.

A source with knowledge of the matter said Avianca Brasil paid airport operation fees upfront at the Guarulhos airport on Friday and that it had committed to paying necessary fees for weekend operations as well.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in December and has been running up debts with lessors and airport operators as it continues to carry out most of its scheduled flights. The airline is very low on cash and fell behind on its payroll in March, the company has said. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)