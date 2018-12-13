Brazil judge says Avianca Brazil can keep disputed aircraft for 30 days

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Brazilian bankruptcy judge said on Thursday that airline Avianca Brasil can keep its leased aircraft for 30 days, marking a loss for leasing companies that had sought to repossess planes and obtained initial victories.

Brazilian judges initially ordered the repossession of at least 14 of Avianca Brazil’s planes, but lessors have only managed to seize three planes so far. The carrier said some 80,000 passengers’ December travel plans could be disrupted if the planes were taken back. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)