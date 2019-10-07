Avianca to get $200 mln loan promised by United, Kingsland

BOGOTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Latin American airline Avianca said on Monday it will receive a $200 million loan from controlling shareholders United Airlines and Kingsland Holdings Limited after it successfully exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds.

The struggling airline can receive up to $175 million in additional financing from shareholders and other third parties, Avianca said in a statement to Colombia’s financial regulator.

United and Kingsland agreed to the loan, which should be made by around Oct. 15, on condition of a successful bond exchange which took place last month.

United launched a management overhaul at Avianca in May, removing top shareholder German Efromovich from controlling the cash-strapped airline. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Tom Brown)