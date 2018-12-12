United Airlines 'not concerned' about Avianca Colombia jv -CEO

CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said on Wednesday he was “not concerned” about the future of the No. 3 U.S. carrier’s joint venture with Colombia’s Avianca Holdings and Panama’s Copa Airlines.

The comment followed news on Tuesday that a separate carrier, Avianca Brasil, had filed for bankruptcy protection. Avianca Brasil is owned by holding company Synergy Group, which also controls Colombia’s better-known Avianca Holdings.

United extended a $456 million loan to Synergy Group last month as part of its planned joint venture.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien