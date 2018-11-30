Noticias de Mercados
United Continental close to sealing deal on Avianca loan, partnership - WSJ

Nov 30 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings is close to partnering with Avianca Holdings SA, as the U.S. airline company agrees to pay off debt owed by the Latin American carrier to a hedge fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

United will lend money to German Efromovich, the controlling shareholder of the Colombian flagship airline, and the funds would be used to repay a loan from Elliott Management Corp, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2QqUfxD)

Avianca shares controlled by Efromovich will be put up as collateral for the loan.

United was not available for comment, while Avianca declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

