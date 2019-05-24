United Airlines says willing to loan Avianca Holdings up to $150 million

May 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Friday it was willing to loan up to $150 million to Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA.

In November, United Continental Holdings Inc finalized a three-way joint venture with carriers Avianca and Copa Airlines of Panama, giving the U.S. airline a deeper foothold in Latin America.

Under the deal, United had loaned $456 million to cash-strapped Avianca’s parent company, Synergy Group Corp.

Avianca's majority shareholder, BRW Aviation LLC - one of the companies that United entered into a loan with - has defaulted, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. (bit.ly/2QlnNdv)

Kingsland Holdings Ltd, Avianca’s largest minority shareholder, has been granted independent voting rights to manage BRW.

