December 14, 2018 / 4:46 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazilian airline Azul considering offer to buy Avianca Brasil -paper

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul is considering making an offer to buy rival Avianca Brasil, local financial paper Valor Econômico reported on Friday, quoting Azul’s chairman David Neeleman.

According to the report, Neeleman said the company is evaluating that possibility for the “short term” and that, if it goes ahead, the acquisition would be paid for using Azul’s own cash. Azul did not comment the report immediately. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

