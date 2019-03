SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA has signed a non-binding agreement worth $105 million to buy certain assets of rival carrier Avianca Brasil, which is operating under bankruptcy court projection, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Azul said the agreement involves 70 pairs of airport slots and Avianca’s certification as an airline operator in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)