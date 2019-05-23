Natura to boost revenues by investing in Avon brand and digital transformation-CEO

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura expects to boost revenues by investing in brand and digital capabilities after sealing a deal to merge with Avon Products and control 76% of the new company, executives said on Thursday.

“As it comes to digital transformation, our approach is similar to the one Avon has been following, and we also share the same optimism about the brand,” Natura’s Chief Executive, João Paulo Ferreira, said in a call with analysts to discuss the merger. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)