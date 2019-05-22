UPDATE 2-Avon shares jump as Brazil's Natura nears all-stock deal

(New throughout, updates stock prices, adds background, analyst comments)

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc jumped nearly 12 percent on Wednesday as Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura Cosmeticos SA moved closer to acquiring the U.S. company via an all-stock deal that would unite two of Brazil’s most popular makeup brands and move Natura closer to its goal of a global market.

The companies said they were in advanced talks on a deal in which Natura would become majority shareholder in the U.S. group, which has a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion.

Avon shares opened up 11.7% in New York on Wednesday. Natura shares slipped 3.9 percent in early trading in Sao Paulo.

Natura acquired The Body Shop from L’Oreal two years ago.

Natura will face some challenges with Avon, which has been strong in Brazil and other parts of Latin America but has struggled in the developed world.

Natura is “pursuing the goal of becoming a global brand”, analysts at Brasil Plural said. They said Natura would need to invest in the Avon brand in Brazil and may also need to invest in its logistics, even as it keeps working to revive The Body Shop brand. Integration would also be a challenge, they added.

Reuters reported last week that Natura was close to completing the deal to buy Avon

Considering the market capitalization of both companies, Avon would have around 80% of the combined entity. But a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday said the deal values Avon at more than $2 billion. The FT says Natura would own 76% of the combined group.

Considering a valuation of $2 billion to Avon, the combined entity would have earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, of $3.35 billion, BTG Pactual analysts led by Luiz Guanais said in a report. The new company would have debt equivalent to 3.7 times its annual EBITDA.

“The Avon deal would add complexity to Natura’s business model”, BTG analysts said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Paula Laier and Tatiana Bautzer Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bill Trott and David Gregorio)