Avon Products quarterly revenue misses expectations

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Avon products Inc missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by lower demand for its beauty products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company, which is in the process of being bought by Brazil’s Natura Cosmeticos SA, said second-quarter revenue fell 13% to $1.17 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $19.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $36.1 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)