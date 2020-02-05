CORRECTED-Amazon's AWS to invest $236 mln in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over next 2 years

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code)

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The cloud computing unit of U.S. Amazon.com Inc will invest 1 billion reais ($236.18 million) in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the next two years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company aims to strengthen its cloud infrastructure in South America by expanding data centers and service offerings to customers in both public and private sectors, according to the statement.

$1 = 4.2341 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens