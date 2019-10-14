Brazil airline Azul eyes partnership with United, Avianca, Copa

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Azul SA said on Monday that it is in discussions to join a planned partnership with United Airlines, Avianca Holdings and Copa Holdings for flights between the United States and Latin America.

The three airlines announced their plan to coordinate routes in November 2018, but have yet to receive regulatory approval to go ahead. United owned 8.2% of Azul’s preferred shares last month, according to the Brazilian airline’s website. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)