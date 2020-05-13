Noticias de Mercados
Brazil airline Azul to delay delivery of 59 Embraer planes to after 2024

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA said on Wednesday it had agreed with planemaker Embraer SA to delay the delivery of 59 E2 jets, with a list price of 24.5 billion reais ($4.16 billion), to 2024 or later.

The planes had been initially set for delivery from 2020 to 2023, according to an Azul securities filing.

Azul said the agreement was a step to shore up its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led it to reduce its April capacity by 90% in comparison to the same month in 2019. ($1 = 5.8852 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alergiri; Editing by Sandra Maler)

