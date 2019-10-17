Brazil's Azul to invest 6 bln reais in 2020, may raise 195 E-2 aircraft orders - paper

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA plans to invest 6 billion reais ($1.45 billion) in 2020, the same amount as this year, its Chief Executive John Rodgerson told Valor Econômico newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

Rodgerson also said Azul may revise up orders for Embraer’s new 195 E-2 aircraft, as the economy resumes growth, Valor said. The company has so far ordered 51 195 E-2s to be delivered within five to 10 years, but is considering adding another 24 to the order, Valor reported.

$1 = 4.1365 reais