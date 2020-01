SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA hopes to sub-lease 53 Embraer E195 jets to Poland’s LOT and U.S.-based Breeze Aviation Group, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Azul and LOT signed a letter of intent to sub-lease 18 aircraft, and tentatively another 14 planes subject to LOT approvals. Breeze is expected to lease up to 28 airplanes subject to Azul shareholder approval, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)