SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA plans to launch flights to 35 new cities in Brazil over the next four years, Chief Executive John Rodgerson said on Friday.

Rodgerson made his remarks at the Brazil Investment Forum 2019, at a panel that included the participation of Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas. Azul is already Brazil’s largest airline by number of destinations, currently serving 105 cities. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Writing by Gram Slattery)