SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s No. 3 airline, Azul SA, reported a profit of 345 million reais ($86.93 million) in the second quarter on Thursday, helped by a 21% increase in the number of passengers that outpaced an increase in available seats on its planes.

The airline also revised its outlook for 2019, raising its supply growth to between 20% and 22% from between 18% and 20%.

$1 = 3.9686 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bernadette Baum