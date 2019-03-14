UPDATE 1-Brazil airline Azul posts Q4 profit drop due to fuel-hedging losses

(Recasts with details from earnings statement)

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA’s net income dropped 54 percent to 138 million reais ($35.98 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said on Thursday, due largely to fuel-hedging losses.

Income, excluding Azul’s financial bets which were mostly in derivatives, would have otherwise been just 5 percent lower than in the same period of 2017, the company said.

Still, in all of 2018, Azul’s profit jumped 36 percent to 700 million reais. Its main rival, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted a loss of 1.1 billion reais for 2018.

The year was difficult for Latin American airlines due to lofty oil prices and as emerging market currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar. That spurred airlines to try and hedge fuel costs, locking in prices in advance on the expectation that that would be cheaper than buying later on.

Meanwhile, Azul is in the middle on a significant capacity expansion. It boosted total capacity by 16 percent last year and said it would expand by an additional 18 to 20 percent in 2019. It expects its fleet to grow from 123 planes to 160 by 2023.

This growth does not include a freshly announced expansion move, the company said, referring to its plan to take over several airport slots and 30 planes currently operated by rival Avianca Brasil, which is undergoing a bankruptcy restructuring.

$1 = 3.8350 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bernadette Baum