REFILE-Brazilian airline Azul to increase daily flights in June - filing

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA will operate 168 flights per peak day in June, up 46% from May but still 80% down on the year, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

“We are seeing a positive trend in demand since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said, adding that it expects the state of São Paulo to ease social distancing and isolation restrictions by first week of June.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Louise Heavens