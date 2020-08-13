UPDATE 1-Brazil's Azul defers delivery of 82 aircraft to 2024 or later

(Updates with details from earnings release)

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA on Thursday said it had deferred the delivery of 82 new aircraft to no earlier than 2024 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended demand for travel.

Azul, Brazil’s No. 3 airline, was undergoing an ambitious expansion when the pandemic hit Latin America in March. Its fleet currently totals 167 planes, it said.

The airline did not disclose which aircraft it had deferred, but it has an order book of more than 100 Embraer E2 jets, as well as orders with Airbus.

Azul is struggling like the rest of the industry worldwide. While it posted a net loss of 2.9 billion reais ($540 million) in the second quarter, it managed to generate positive cash flow.

The company generated 1 billion reais in the second quarter, mostly from undisclosed short-term investments. It also renegotiated its aircraft leasing liabilities to reduce its debt/EBITDA ratio to 4.8 from a very high 6.4.

The airline now expects to burn some 270 million reais of cash in the next quarter.

$1 = 5.4357 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Paul Simao