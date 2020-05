RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce firm B2W Cia Digital and Petrobras Distribuidora SA , owner of the nation’s largest gas station chain, have sealed an agreement to integrate their operations, B2W said in a statement on Monday.

Under terms of the deal, BR Distribuidora, as Petrobras Distribuidora is commonly known, will sell products available at its BR Mania convenience store chain via B2W’s online platforms.

