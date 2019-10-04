Equinor deploys over 300 workers to clean Bahamas oil spill

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor is still assessing the devastation and level of pollution at its oil terminal in the Bahamas, one month after a massive hurricane swept through the region, the company told Reuters on Friday.

“We have collected over 28,000 barrels of oil products around the tanks, on the main road and areas around the terminal. Over 300 personnel on site working on the recovery work,” Equinor spokesman Eskil Eriksen said in an email.

Dozens of people have been confirmed dead and hundreds are still missing after Hurricane Dorian pummelled the Caribbean, destroying buildings and facilities across the Bahamas, although Equinor’s employees were all safe.

At the firm’s South Riding Point terminal, where 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent were stored at the time, the roofs were ripped off several tanks and some of the contents spread over a wide area.

“Due to damages on the tanks we have not been able to get safe access to do accurate measurements of (the) total oil spill. We will continue to work to get safe access to do accurate measurements,” he added.

There is no current leak from the terminal however, and the oil spill has only been seen on land, not in the ocean, Equinor said. It was too early to say when operations might resume.

Photos of the facility published by Equinor showed it has 10 large storage tanks on a plot of land by the ocean. Ahead of the hurricane, Equinor shut down operations on Aug. 31.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Evans