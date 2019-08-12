Baltic index edges up on firmer capesize, panamax rates

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index rose on Monday, supported by strong demand across capesize and panamax vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose 26 points, or 1.5%, to 1,774 points, level last seen on August 5.

* The capesize index added 44 points, or 1.4%, to 3,266 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $388 to $24,410.

* The panamax index was up 34 points, or 1.8%, at 1,932 points, its highest since July 30.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $271 to $15,440.

* The supramax index inched up 5 points to 975 points. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru)