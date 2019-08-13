Baltic index rises to 2-week peak on strong capesize, panamax rates

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index climbed to a near two week high on Tuesday propelled by strong demand across capesize and panamax vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, gained 90 points, or 5.1%, to 1,864 points, a high since July 31.

* The capesize index added 188 points, or 5.8%, to 3,454 points, its highest in more than a week.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $1,702 to $26,112.

* The panamax index was up 67 points, or 3.5%, at 1,999 points, its highest since July 30.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased $543 to $15,983.

* “Soyabean imports from South America and coal imports have experienced a significant surge during the past month and are likely to continue on this trend through August and possibly even parts of September,” Allied Shipping added.

* Global commodities trader Luis Dreyfus Co is prepared for another unusually strong second half for Brazil’s soy exports to Asia as the U.S.-China trade war drags on, with Argentina poised to profit as well this year, a senior executive told Reuters.

* The supramax index was up 17 points to 992 points. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)