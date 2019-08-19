Noticias de Mercados
August 19, 2019 / 1:12 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Baltic index snaps 7-day gaining streak as capesize demand falls

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell on Monday, breaking a seven-day winning streak as rates for capesize vessels eased.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 21 points, or 1%, to 2,067 points.

* The capesize index fell 98 points, or 2.6%, to 3,728 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $743 to $28,881.

* Dalian iron ore futures gave up early gains and ended lower on Monday, with focus shifting to demand prospects clouded by steel production curbs in China. IRONORE/

* The panamax index inched up 5 points to 2,174 points, its highest since July 25.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $43 to $17,402.

* The supramax index was 23 points higher at 1,141 points. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below