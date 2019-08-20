Noticias de Mercados
August 20, 2019 / 1:03 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Baltic index down on lower capesize, panamax rates

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, hurt by softer demand for the capesize and panamax vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 0.4%, or 8 points, to 2,059 points.

* The capesize index slipped 63 points, or 1.7%, to 3,665 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $290 to $28,591.

* The panamax index eased 13 points, or 0.6%, to 2,161 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $103 to $17,299.

* The supramax index rose 20 points to 1,161 points. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below