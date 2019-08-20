Baltic index down on lower capesize, panamax rates

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, hurt by softer demand for the capesize and panamax vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 0.4%, or 8 points, to 2,059 points.

* The capesize index slipped 63 points, or 1.7%, to 3,665 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $290 to $28,591.

* The panamax index eased 13 points, or 0.6%, to 2,161 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $103 to $17,299.

* The supramax index rose 20 points to 1,161 points. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;)