Baltic index edges up on slight uptick in panamax demand

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index inched up on Wednesday after falling for two straight sessions, helped by higher panamax demand.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, edged up 2 points, to 2,061.

* The capesize index gained 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,671.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $160 to $28,431.

* The panamax index rose 2 points, to 2,163.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $10 to $17,309.

* The supramax index gained 27 points to 1,188. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)